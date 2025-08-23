Raid on Illegal Animal Feed Vendors in Sukhothai, Multiple Charges Filed



Sukhothai: The Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development has ordered a special task force to raid unlicensed animal feed production and distribution facilities. He will pursue strict legal action under the Animal Feed Quality Control Act. Cybersecurity officers have been instructed to investigate online sales channels and will prosecute all cases found.

According to Thai News Agency, Veterinarian Somchuan Rattanamangklanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, revealed that he received a report from Veterinarian Thawee Ketkhuntod, Sukhothai Provincial Livestock Officer. Department of Livestock Development officials, along with relevant agencies, including the District 6 Livestock Office, the Phitsanulok Animal Quarantine Station, the Mueang Sukhothai District Livestock Office, and a Department of Livestock Development task force, had inspected the area in Ban Suan Subdistrict, Mueang District, Sukhothai Province.

This inspection followed a cyber-livestock officer’s

investigation of animal feed sales via social media, leading to the location of the production and distribution site. During the inspection, a male operator was found illegally producing and selling animal feed without a license due to an expired animal feed sales license. This is a violation of the Animal Feed Quality Control Act of 2015. The Sukhothai Provincial Livestock Office has gathered evidence and filed a police report to proceed with legal action.

From the initial investigation, the actions of the operator are considered to be violations of the Animal Feed Quality Control Act B.E. 2558. These include producing for sale or importing for sale controlled animal feed without a license, punishable by imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding sixty thousand baht, or both. Selling animal feed without a license is punishable by imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht, or both. Additionally, producing for sale or selling unregistered animal feed can resul

t in imprisonment from 1 to 5 years, or a fine from 20,000 to 100,000 baht, or both.

The team also collected samples for laboratory testing. If the analysis of the collected animal feed reveals the use of prohibited substances, additional charges will be filed, and the penalty will be increased according to the relevant section. The offenders will then be taken, along with the evidence, to the Suan Prik Thai Police Station for prosecution.

The Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development added that this mission aligns with the policy of Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, who prioritizes animal safety and strictly controls the quality of animal feed to build consumer confidence. The Department of Livestock Development will strictly regulate the production, import, and distribution of pet food. Operators must obtain proper licensing. Violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“The Department of Livestock Development has also assigned cy

ber livestock inspectors to investigate information on animal feed sales through various online channels. If any unauthorized products are found to be advertised or sold, they will face legal action,” the Director-General emphasized.

The department requests public cooperation. If any illegal animal feed production or sales are encountered, information can be reported via the DLD 4.0 application, 24 hours a day, for immediate investigation and legal action.