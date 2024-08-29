Quang Ninh welcomes group of 4,500 Indian tourists



The first nearly 1,400 of a group of 4,500 Indian tourists visited Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site, in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 29. According to Vietravel, the travel agency responsible for guiding the Indian tourists, this first group toured Ha Long Bay on 33 ships. The relevant units plan to deploy over 100 ships to accommodate all 4,500 tourists with the remainders visiting the bay from now to September 6. The tourists are employees from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, the fourth largest pharmaceutical corporation in the world.

Source: Vietnam News Agency