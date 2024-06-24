Search
Public awareness a decisive factor in digital transformation: PM


Each individual and business should be well aware of benefits brought about by the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06), and should play a role in its implementation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on June 28. Addressing a hybrid conference reviewing the implementation of the project in Hanoi, the PM, also head of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, called the awareness work a decisive factor in this regard, saying communications activities should be held in various forms through the media.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

