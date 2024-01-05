PTTEP together with the government sector Study the carbon storage potential of the upper Gulf of Thailand. for the country’s Net Zero goal

Bangkok: PTTEP is ready to bring knowledge and experience. Participated in studying and evaluating the potential of geological rock layers for storing carbon in the upper Gulf of Thailand with Inpex Corporation from Japan under national cooperation of government agencies. Between the Department of Mineral Fuels and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), Japan. To help support the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. and the development of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the form of a CCS Hub in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand.

Mr. Montree Lawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP revealed that the Department of Mineral Fuels has signed the Term of Collaboration at the state level in the study and development project. Assessing the potential of geological rock layers to store carbon in the upper Gulf of Thailand (Northern Gulf of Thailand CCS Exploration project) with the Japan Organization fo

r Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), a government agency of Japan, PTTEP. As a member of the Climate Change Subcommittee on Driving Greenhouse Gas Reduction from the Application of Capture Technology utilization and carbon storage (CCUS) of Thailand are ready to cooperate and support such projects. The study will be carried out in collaboration with INPEX Corporation from Japan. which if the study is successful The information obtained will be useful in planning the development of carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) in Thailand.

‘PTTEP is pleased to bring knowledge in geology. as well as experience and expertise from petroleum exploration and production in the Gulf of Thailand and from the study of the CCS project at Arthit natural gas field Come work with a partner from Japan who has experience in doing CCS abroad. To help Thailand plan infrastructure development for CCS, especially in the form of a CCS Hub in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which is considered one of the important ways to suppo

rt various industrial groups in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. large quantity To achieve the country’s net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal,’ Mr. Montri said.

Currently, PTTEP is collaborating with companies within the PTT Group to study the feasibility of applying CCS technology under the Eastern Thailand CCS Hub project in the PTT Group’s operating areas in the EEC, Rayong Province and Chonburi Province. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions of industries in the PTT Group and other industries in nearby areas, with PTTEP being the main responsible person for studying the feasibility of developing such projects.

PTTEP is also developing the CCS project at the Sun gas field in the Gulf of Thailand. It can be considered as the first pilot project to develop CCS in Thailand. Having completed the engineering design (FEED) phase, PTTEP expects to be able to start using CCS technology at its solar natural gas fields in 2027, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the process. Produced approximate

ly 700,000-1,000,000 tons per year

Results of the feasibility study of both the Eastern Thailand CCS Hub of the PTT Group and the results of the CCS project implementation at the Arthit field. Including the project to study and evaluate the potential of geological rock layers to store carbon in the upper Gulf of Thailand (Northern Gulf of Thailand CCS Exploration project), this time will help Thailand have geological information necessary for planning the development of CCS projects in the Gulf of Thailand. To support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions (Net zero greenhouse gas emissions) in 2608.

Source: Thai News Agency