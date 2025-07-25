Search
PTT Group Celebrates His Majesty the King’s Birthday with Dedication Ceremony


Bangkok: PTT Group gathered to pay homage to His Majesty the King on the occasion of his birthday, celebrated on July 28, 2025. The event was a demonstration of loyalty and unity among PTT Group executives and employees.



According to Thai News Agency, Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO and President of PTT Public Company Limited, led the ceremony held at Prem Prachanarak Park in Lak Si District. The participants pledged to be exemplary employees and contributors to the nation, honoring His Majesty’s birthday anniversary. Dr. Kongkrapan emphasized the importance of remembering the King’s sacrifices and royal duties, urging employees to follow his example as dedicated servants of the country.



The ceremony marked the first such event at Prem Prachakon Park, a site developed under royal initiatives to improve urban environments and the quality of life for Thai citizens. The Royal Household Bureau, in collaboration with both government and private sectors, implemented the Prem Prachakon Canal project to enhance stability and living standards. PTT contributed 10 rai of land for the creation of a public park, an honorific exhibition building, and a pier. Today, this park serves as a communal space for public enjoyment and reflection.

