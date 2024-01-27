Providing fairness to all parties in the “Srisuwan” case, demanding money from the Director General of the Rice Department



Bangkok,, “Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop” insists on fairness to all parties in the case of “Srisuwan-Jeng Dokjik” demanding money from the Director-General of the Rice Department. Pointing out that there is enough strong evidence. On the other hand, he would like to provide clarification in the form of a report submitted according to the framework within 15 days.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridej, commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, spoke about the arrest of Mr. Srisuwan Charanya, leader of the Love the Nation, Love the Land organization, Mr. Yoswarit Chuklom or Jeng Dokjik, and Ms. Pimanattha. Jiraputthiphak, former MP candidate for the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party It was accused of being involved in threatening to demand 3 million baht from the Director-General of the Rice Department, saying that this matter had started since 2023 when the matter was reported. which has sufficient evidence The group of accusers informed that the accused had demanded money. And around the beginning of last year, on Januar

y 4, 2024, the accused group came to report legal action against the accused group. The police investigated and obtained sufficient evidence. therefore requesting approval of an arrest warrant from the court The court approved the issuance of an arrest warrant and the arrest yesterday (January 26).

As for the three people, how are they related? As far as I can see, sometimes they go to press conferences together on many occasions. Ms. Pimanattha is expected to be a close friend of Mr. Jeng Dokjik. As far as I know, the three people have quite a relationship. Both about the financial path and sound clips

The three suspects have already been released on bail. They deny the charges and will request clarification in a report to be submitted at a later date. And he still didn’t testify yesterday. As for the time frame for when the clarification must be made? In principle, it must not exceed 15 days. As for extending the results to those involved, will additional arrest warrants be issued or not? You must give th

e staff time to work first. and ask the person responsible for this case The evidence is quite abundant.

As for where it was said that envelopes of money were thrown away, Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirapop stated that he would give whatever he wanted. But the police have a duty to collect all evidence and submit it to the prosecutor in court. Insist on fairness to both the accuser and the accused. Request time for officials to work.

Source: Thai News Agency