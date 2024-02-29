Proud teenagers Shooting in the middle of Roi Et city, hitting a villager’s car.



Roi Et Young people are arrogant. Shooting and slashing each other in the middle of Roi Et city, hitting a villager’s car. CCTV captured clear images.

CCTV recording Group of teenagers riding motorbikes Enter the alley behind Wat Klang Ming Muang. In Roi Et Municipality, there were about 4-5 cars, each carrying a firearm of unknown size, before pulling the trigger and shooting at one of them. After that, in the CCTV, another group of teenagers could be seen. Running armed with knives and sticks, they chased after the people and villagers nearby. Everyone was terrified. They fled into the house and closed the door. But the group of teenagers tried to go and hide until the villagers had to yell at them not to come in because they feared that they would be harmed as well. Because the other enemy has a gun.

The villagers then informed the police. Muang Roi Et Police Station to come in and stop the incident But when the police arrived, it appeared that different groups of teenagers had fled. The culprit was not

found. and no one was injured. There was only a hole around the bullet, of an unknown size, that hit the front of the car parked in the area where the incident occurred, so officials advised the owner of the damaged car to report the crime. to track down offenders Let’s continue to prosecute according to the law.

Source: Thai News Agency