Promote freshwater fishery products in Yala Province to be GI products.



Nonthaburi, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property visited the area to promote GI products in Yala Province, pushing for new products. Enter the GI protection system to raise the level of freshwater fishery products. Support tourism Create sustainable income for the community The Pink Antimony Fish upstream of Halabala Forest’ and ‘Nile Tilapia Nam Lai Betong’ have been registered as new GI products in the province.

Mr. Wutthikrai Leeviraphan, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, said: ‘With the royal grace of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. His Majesty Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Borommanat Bophit (King Rama IX) who graciously accepted His Majesty donated baby tilapia to the Fisheries Department. which grew from a fish species that Emperor Akihito from Japan presented in 1965. The Fisheries Department has propagated the species and distributed them to the people to breed for the well-being of the Thai people. Created income until becoming an economic anima

l until now and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit Her Majesty the Queen The Queen Mother of the Queen Mother His Majesty promotes the conservation and restoration of local Thai fish species. To be a source of protein for local people, in 2000, the Yala Inland Fisheries Research and Development Center Successful breeding of pink fish and bow to His Majesty Dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit Her Majesty the Queen The Queen Mother of the Queen Mother and His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and His Majesty had the initiative to promote the development of raising such fish species as a career for farmers in the area.

The Department of Intellectual Property has an important mission in promoting the registration of Geographical Indications or GIs in order to enhance the identity of local community products, leading to sustainable income generation for the community. This time, the Department went to Yala Province to meet and discuss with farmer groups. ‘Pluangchompoo fish upstream of Halabala forest’ and ‘Nile tilapia Sai

Nam Lai Betong’ to push together with the province to register as GI, leading to the creation of added value and improving the well-being of Yala brothers and sisters.’

‘Pluangpu fish upstream of Halabala forest’ is a rare local fish. Found mostly in the Pattani River Basin and the Sai Buri River Basin. of Yala Province Can be raised with water flowing from natural sources. The distinctive feature is that the body is pink. The dorsal and caudal fins are red. The fish meat is soft and white like cotton. The taste is sweet and delicious. The scales contain collagen. Therefore, it is popular to eat the whole scales, with a price of up to 2,000 – 3,000 baht per kilogram. “Nile tilapia Sai Nam Lai Betong” is mainly cultivated in the Sankalakiri mountain range of Betong District, Yala Province. Its distinctive feature is its small head. The upper and lower lips are even. The body is soft gray to black. The fish’s flesh is firm, smooth white, and the taste is sweet. There is no muddy smell. Because the water curren

t flows all the time, the amount of oxygen in the water is higher than a normal fish pond. Selling price is 90 – 100 baht per kilogram.

In this regard, the Department aims to push ‘Pluangpu fish upstream from Halabala forest’ and ‘Nile tilapia Sai Nam Lai Betong’ are registered as well-known GI products of Yala Province. It is expected that both products will be able to create added value and be important factors in stimulating the community economy. Attracting both Thai and foreign tourists to visit Yala Province. Build the local economy to grow steadily and sustainably. And for any community interested in registering GI, they can inquire for more information at the Department of Intellectual Property hotline. You can continue calling 1368.

Source: Thai News Agency