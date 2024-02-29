“Pro Patty”, number 27 in the world, ready to continue fighting in Singapore.



Singapore, ‘Pro Patty’ Paphangkorn Thawatthanakit, number 27 in the world, is ready to continue fighting in the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

LPGA Tour Golf, ‘HSBC Women’s World Championship 2024’, competes for a total prize money of 1.8 million US dollars or approximately 63 million baht, competing for 4 days with no cuts. at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore Between February 29 – March 3, the world’s leading female golfers They are officially practicing. With world-class pros like Lilia Wu, world number 1 from the United States, Yin Ruoning, world number 4 from China, and Ko Jin-young, number 6 of Lo, a former two-time champion of this event from South Korea and ‘Pro Patty. Paphangkorn Thawatthanakit, Thai female golfer who moved from 43rd in the world to 27th in the world after winning the “Honda LPGA Thailand 2024” last weekend.

After practice, “Pro Patty” gave an interview to the media. Discussing his readiness before the competition, he revealed that for the past two victories Champio

nship in Saudi Arabia It’s the first championship in many years. After working hard all the time As for the championship in Thailand, it is very special. Because your own journey begins there. Since becoming an amateur golfer And returned to play as a professional and was able to win the championship in front of parents and Thai golf fans. Recently my form is coming into play, both drive and approach. Now I want to go out and have fun and be myself.

Golf HSBC Women’s World Championship has been praised as “Women’s Major of Asia” was held for the 16th time. Last year’s performance of Thai female golfers “Chinese Pro” Atthaya Thitikul performed best with a total score of 10 under par 278, finishing at 10th place. At “Pro May” Ariya Jutanugarn finished 14th in joint.

Source: Thai News Agency