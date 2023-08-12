Prime Minister’s vote for Pheu Thai is still at 278 votes.

“Phumitham” clarified the vote for the Prime Minister, Pheu Thai, still at 278 votes after the SRT is not clear, let’s talk in the party first. Still not responding to the voice of “Surathin Phicharn” indicating that the cabinet actually happened after the prime minister

Today (August 12, 2023), Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party Said the case of gathering votes to vote for the Prime Minister candidate. The Pheu Thai Party, according to news reports, recently has a total of 315 votes. of the Pheu Thai Party The really clear number is still at 278 tones.

consisting of Bhumjaithai Party received 71 votes, Chart Thai Pattana Party 10 votes, Prachachat Party 9 votes, Pheuthai Ruam Palung Party 2 votes, Chart Pattana Kla Party 2 votes, and Seri Ruam Thai Party. New Social Power Party Local Thai parties, one vote each, for a total of 238 votes.

and when combined with the Pracharat Power Party who announced that they would raise their hands to the Pheu Thai Party for another 40 votes, bringing the total to 278 votes, while for the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party Mr. Phumtham said We assume it’s still unclear. Because Mr. Peeraphan Salirathaviphak, leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, gave an interview that he still had to ask to talk within the party first. While the New Democratic Party has one more vote, we currently do not accept.

“As for the figure, 278 votes for the House of Representatives. considered the starting point of stability And we would be very pleased if other political parties will help vote to support the Prime Minister candidate of the Pheu Thai Party increased We believe that many parties are ready to give the Pheu Thai Party an opportunity, whose support vote will be the beginning of an opportunity to continue discussions on forming a government. confirmed that if any party did not vote in support It’s not in this equation, ”said Mr. Phumtham.

In addition, Mr. Phumtham said that for the cabinet list that started appearing in the news now It’s just a suggestion. Opinions or analysis of each person who provides news only. Confirmed that the party has not yet discussed ministerial positions with any party. Because I have to wait for the Prime Minister’s vote finish first Until then, the actual list of cabinet members will come after the Prime Minister is appointed. Then for sure.

Source: Thai News Agency