Prime Minister Sends Eid al-Fitr Greetings to Thai Muslims



Bangkok: The Prime Minister extended warm wishes to Thai Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 1446 AH, recognizing their strong faith and determination.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, Government Spokesperson, announced that Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, delivered a speech on Eid al-Fitr 2025, Hijri 1446. She conveyed her best wishes to Thai Muslims both in Thailand and abroad. Eid al-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a period during which Muslims fulfill their religious duties, demonstrating their faith, patience, perseverance, and sacrifice.





The Prime Minister lauded the dedication to good deeds, including almsgiving, forgiveness, and kindness, emphasizing the significance of following the Islamic way to achieve happiness, prosperity, and peace of mind.

