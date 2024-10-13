Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra Leads Commemorative Ceremony on King Naresuan the Great Day in Bangkok



BANGKOK: On the morning of October 13, 2024, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by her Cabinet, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Park on Phitsanulok Road, Dusit District, to mark King Naresuan the Great Day. The event was attended by various representatives from government bodies, the military, private sector, public, students, and different organizations, all gathered to pay their respects.

According to Thai News Agency, the Prime Minister laid two wreaths at the King Rama IX Monument-one on behalf of herself and another on behalf of the entire Cabinet. After the ceremony, she had a brief conversation with Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, regarding the upcoming CPOC meeting scheduled for October 15. The meeting aims to review and address the ongoing situation and efforts related to area rehabilitation, which the Prime Minister plans to oversee personally.

Later in the day, at 5:00 p.m., the Pr

ime Minister and her spouse participated in a royal merit-making ceremony to commemorate King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day, B.E. 2567. The event took place at the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, where they awaited the arrival of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.