Prime Minister opens Children’s Day event at Royal Palace Aiming for every child to have access to the education system.



Government House, “Seththa” opened the Children’s Day event at Government House. Speaks out that the government encourages all children to have access to the education system. Ask parents to help enhance experiences and skills. Ready to live life in time with the world Cultivate respect for each other’s rights and freedoms.

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Participated in activities celebrating National Children’s Day 2024 with Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Mrs. Puangpetch Chunlead, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Prasert Chandraruangthong, Minister that Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakitkoson The Minister of Tourism and Sports also attended.

Before the opening of the event The Prime Minister traveled to the Thai Khu Fa Building. To greet 10 talented youths and underprivileged youths selected by the M

inistry of Social Development and Human Security (MSD), along with presenting souvenirs and taking photos together on the seats of their work chairs. Prime Minister at the purple room

Mr. Settha then officially opened the National Children’s Day event saying, Dear Thai children, every child and youth has their own worth. and are the ones who determine the future of our nation. His greatest wish is for every child to receive basic education. Learning, abilities, and creativity are promoted. In order to use that knowledge and ability to benefit both for life in the economic dimension and the dimension of creating happiness for yourself and others

The Prime Minister said that for the opportunity of every child, this government is committed to promoting every child’s access to the education system. The goal is Zero Dropout, meaning no child or youth will be dropped from the education system in this country. We will solve the problem of educational inequality. By linking individual student registration data who

have dropped out of the education system back into the system. We will promote the development of flexible learning strategies (Flexible Learning Strategies: FLS), increasing options to meet the needs and lifestyles of learners. Focus on developing competencies, career skills, and life skills. To prevent children and youth from falling out of the education system again.

‘Children’s Day this year I have given the motto: Look at the world, think creatively. respect differences Let’s build democracy together Because I want children to feel love, concern, and good wishes from adults. that we want him to see the wider world,’ the Prime Minister said

The Prime Minister also said that we want to see our children live with love. Understanding the differences of people living with us in society which will eventually form a democratic culture that lives together based on love. Compassion for fellow citizens and fellow humans in this vast world. He is a child with a broad worldview. Open to learning things that are be

neficial to life In addition to the textbook

In this regard, I would like to leave it to the parents and teachers. We must help each other to enhance our experience and skills. In order to be ready for living life to keep up with the world. modern of the present Including cultivating morality and ethics universally. This means respecting rights. each other’s freedom To grow into an adult in the future

‘On this occasion, I would like to thank all sectors, including the government, private sector, and civil society. who jointly organized activities to celebrate National Children’s Day for children and youth across the country So that everyone can learn together and have good memories. On this National Children’s Day,’ Mr. Settha concluded.

The Prime Minister then visited the activity booth for children and youth. of various agencies at the central hall, Santi Maitri Building In the theme of looking at the world creative thinking respect differences and promote Thai soft power including:

Activities for child

ren and youth By the Tourism Authority of Thailand at Santimaitri Building (inside) Government House (Theme: Soft Power tourist attractions, food, art)

Activity ‘Soft Power Thai Popular all over the world’ by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Blue Room, Santi Maitri Building. Government House

‘Honoring the Monarchy’ by the Office of the Royal Thai Armed Forces in collaboration with ISOC at Phakdeebodin Building Government House

Press conference activities for children and youth Tiny mask coloring activity Adventure activity with snakes and ladders by the Spokesperson’s Office, Secretariat of the Prime Minister, at the Government Press Conference Center, Nari Samosorn Building, Government House.

Activities to promote learning skills in technology and innovation By the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation in collaboration with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, such as a display of E-Sport robots, AI technology at Command Building 1, Government House.

Activity ‘Uniting the

power of Thai children Join together to reduce the world’s anger. Kids Change World Change’ presenting knowledge about climate change (Climate Change) by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment at the grass area. In front of the Thai Khu Fa building and around Gate 2 and 3 Road, Government House.

