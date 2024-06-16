Preview Serbia-England Euro 2024



Germany, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will lead the England Lions to the Euro 2024 tournament, meeting Serbia in a late game tonight.

Euro 2024 group stage, the highlight tonight is the late match at 2:00 a.m. Group C, the first match: Serbia meets the England Lions, the former runner-up, at Arena Av Schalke, with a capacity of approximately 50,000 seats.

England’s readiness Under Gareth Southgate’s team, all 26 players are ready for the full squad, with Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw training with his teammates. After suffering a thigh injury Since last February But this match will likely be a reserve first, resulting in Kieran Trippier being able to enter the field as a starter alongside Mark Gehi and John Stones, the center back pair. As for the other main characters, they are ready to join in, led by Trent. Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, with Harry Kane in the back of the net.

Dragan Stojkovic’s Serbian side has no injury problems. Prepare to send

a large group of players onto the field, led by Dusan Tadic, the striker and captain of the team from Fenerbahce who will enter the field with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dushan Vlahovic, the remaining main players are ready to enter the field including Sergei Milinkovic Savic, Sasha Lukic, And Riya Sivkovic, Filip Kostic, while the defensive line is led by Nikola Milenkovic, Miloš Velikovic, with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Guard the pole

For the statistics of the two teams meeting, Serbia won 4, England won 6, tied 5 times, with England scoring 25 goals, Serbia scoring 21 goals.

Source: Thai News Agency