

Hanoi: President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 22 for Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro, the first leader of a Japanese prefecture to visit Vietnam this year.

President Thuong said the visit contributed to further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world between Vietnam and Japan.

Commending the fruitful collaboration between Hanoi and Fukuoka, he expressed his hope for the continued development of new and more effective cooperation programmes during the visit.

The President suggested the Governor facilitate people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Japan, and specifically between Hanoi and Fukuoka, especially holiday tourism for Japanese students to visit Vietnam and vice versa.

In addition to encouraging Japanese businesses and those from Fukuoka to expand their operations in Vietnam, he emphasised the importance of partnership with Vietnamese firms, especially in the areas of their strength such as highly skilled workforce training.

killed workforce training.

The President wished that leaders of Fukuoka would continue providing the best conditions for Vietnamese people and welcoming more Vietnamese to the country for study and working in the near future.

The Governor, for his part, said Fukuoka and Hanoi would continue discussing and launching new cooperation programmes during his visit.

Alongside friendly cooperation activities, Fukuoka has focused on people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, especially fostering exchanges with Vietnamese who are studying and living in the prefecture, he said.

Expressing his desire to further enhance cooperation and exchange activities across various fields between Fukuoka and Hanoi, he looked forward to receiving support from the President in this endeavor./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency