Member of the Politburo and President To Lam presided over the 5th session of the Council of National Defence and Security in Hanoi on July 18. Attending the session were Prime Minister and Vice Chairman of the council Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Assembly and council member Tran Thanh Man, and Minister of National Defence and council member General Phan Van Giang, among other officials.

Source: Vietnam News Agency