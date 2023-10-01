President Jokowi chairs Pancasila Sanctity Day ceremony in Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired the ceremony of the 2023 Sanctity Day of Pancasila at the complex of the Pancasila Sakti Monument, Lubang Buaya, East Jakarta, on Sunday morning.”To reminisce about the services of our national heroes and warriors, especially the revolutionary heroes, let us begin a moment of silence,” he remarked at the ceremony. The ceremony began at 8:00 a.m. Western Standard Indonesian Time and was participated by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani, and Speaker of the Regional Representative Council La Nyalla Mattalitti. t the ceremony, Mattalitti was in charge of reading the text of the state ideology Pancasila, Soesatyo of reading the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution, and Maharani of reading and signing the pledge of the Pancasila Sanctity Several ministers also attended the ceremony, including Politics, Law, and Security Coordinating Minister Mahfud MD, Economic Affairs Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Transportation Minister Budi Sumadi, and Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Qoumas. Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono and Chief of the National Police (Polri) General Listyo Sigit Prabowoparticipated in the ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of a number of friendly countries. Meanwhile, the ceremonial troops consisted of personnel of TNI and Polri as well as representatives of students in the capital city. fter concluding the ceremony, President Jokowi and his entourage continued their activity by inspecting the Pancasila Sakti monument. The Pancasila Sanctity Day is commemorated every October 1 to respect and reminisce about seven members of TNI, also known as the seven revolutionary heroes, who died in Lubang Buayavillage on September 30, 1965.The first ceremony of PancasilaSanctity Day was held in 1966, following the September 30 Movement, in which a group of communist-aligned military officers attempted to overthrow the government and change the state ideology from Pancasila to communism. Pancasila, the state ideology, is a set of five principles that were developed by Indonesia’s founding fathers. The five principles are belief in God, just and civilized humanity, the unity of Indonesia, consensus democracy guided by the inner wisdom of the people, and social justice for all.

Source: Antara News Agency