Preserving glory for Bien Hoa ancient ceramics



Located along the Dong Nai River, the Bien Hoa ceramic craft villages in the southern province of Dong Nai are famous for their over-300 year traditional craft. Bien Hoa ceramics is a combination of three ceramic types created by the Vietnamese, the Hoa (ethnic Chinese) and the Cham ethnic groups so its products are beautiful and unique from those made in other localities. They have a characteristic glaze named “Vert de Bien Hoa – a ‘terracolour speckled green copper glaze”. At present, a 200-year-old ceramic kiln is still preserved at the Phong Son ceramic manufactory. Bien Hoa ceramic products are exported to Southeast Asian and European countries.

Source: Vietnam News Agency