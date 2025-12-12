Premier League’s Best-Value Summer Signings Announced by Squawka

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squawka today announced the Squawka Value Index, a data-driven ranking of the best-value signings from the 2025 summer transfer window, comparing each player’s early-season on-pitch output against their transfer fee.

Key Findings

The Squawka team has put together a Squawka Value Index, ranking the best-value signings of the 2025 summer transfer window based on their performances in relation to their transfer fees. Our formula shows that Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz has been the league’s worst-value signing so far, with no goals or assists to his name despite a €125m price tag. In contrast, Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki, who joined for a fraction of the price, has been the best-value signing with five assists and a goal in just 399 minutes of Premier League action.

Best value to date: Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — 5 assists + 1 goal in 399 minutes; exceptional contribution relative to reported fee.

— 5 assists + 1 goal in 399 minutes; exceptional contribution relative to reported fee. Lowest value to date: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) — no goals or assists so far versus a €125m transfer fee.

— no goals or assists so far versus a €125m transfer fee. Honorable Mention: Robin Roefs (Sunderland) — immediate impact post-move from the Eredivisie at €10.5m.

— immediate impact post-move from the Eredivisie at €10.5m. Additional standouts and risers identified across multiple positions, with younger signings generally trending toward higher value relative to fee.

Methodology

The Squawka Value Index compares early-season contribution (including goals, assists and minutes played ) with the player’s reported transfer fee to assess value generated so far .

compares (including ) with the player’s to assess . Scope: Players signed in the 2025 summer window who have featured in the 2025/26 Premier League season to date.

who have featured in the to date. Figures reflect matches played as of publication date ; publicly reported transfer fees are used for consistency.

; are used for consistency. A sensible minimum minutes threshold is applied to reduce noise from extremely small samples.

Comment

“Fans obsess over transfer fees, but value is about what you deliver on the pitch,” said Tom Dutton, Head of Content at Squawka. “The Squawka Value Index spotlights signings who are already outperforming their price tags — and flags those whose impact hasn’t yet matched the investment.”

Read the Full Analysis

Explore the full Value Index and player-by-player notes here: Squawka Value Index 2025/26 — Best-value Premier League signings so far.

About Squawka

Squawka is a football media brand delivering news, data-driven analysis, live statistics and features across the Premier League, Champions League, and major global competitions.

Contact: squawka@onetwentygroup.com

