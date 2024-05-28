Police took the taxi driver who collected the gold and sent him to court.



Bang Yi Khan Police Station, Police at Bang Yi Khan Police Station took a taxi driver who collected 49 baht of gold and did not return it to the owner. Send a lawsuit to the Taling Chan District Court Initially, he confessed and accepted all the charges.

Investigators at Bang Yi Khan Police Station revealed progress in the case of Mr. Sanga, 63 years old, a taxi driver who picked up a bag containing 49 baht of gold at the entrance of Soi Borommaratchachonnani 7, Borommaratchachonnani Road. and did not return the gold to the owner or hand it over to the investigating officer that this morning The investigating officer charged Mr. Sanga with theft. Because according to CCTV evidence The circumstances clearly indicate that Mr. Sanga intended to suppress the ownership of the said bag as his own. Because according to the principles of common sense Who can pick up lost items? It should be reported to the owner of the place, the administrator of the place, announce the search for the owner, or notify the police. In

this case, Mr. Sanga You can notify the owner of the taxi garage. But he was elegant when he picked up his bag. Instead, they didn’t bother to hand the bag over to the police. to find the owner or even inform the noodle vendor who found the bag Instead, he quietly picked up his bag and went alone.

As for Mr. Sanga’s testimony, I myself don’t have a TV or social media. There was even a radio where the news could be heard that there was an announcement of the search for gold. The investigating officer has considered it. I saw that I couldn’t hear it. Because the taxi driver himself There must be a network group to communicate with each other. including taxis in Thailand You must be aware of the channels for reporting information about lost items via the radio, such as JS.100, Radio Ruam Dui Chua Kan, or S.W.P. 91, but it does not appear that any missing items have been reported at all. Therefore, it is believed that there were sufficient circumstances to be charged with theft.

However, because it was not an a

rrest according to an arrest warrant But it is an invitation to give evidence and make charges. through the investigative officer Therefore, Mr. Sanga was released and made an appointment to meet the investigating officer again this morning. In order to bring the matter to the Taling Chan District Court for further prosecution. Mr. Sanga initially confessed and accepted all the charges.

In the case where news reports say Mr. Sanga took 2 baht of gold and sold it for 60,000 baht. Investigators at Bang Yi Khan Police Station confirmed that this was not true. It is probably a news report that caused a misunderstanding. Because of the interrogation It was found that Mr. Sanga did not take any gold to sell or go to a gold shop to measure the scales as reported in the news. Moreover, it is generally known that gold market now The price of both gold jewelry and gold bars has soared to more than 40,000 baht per baht, making it impossible to sell 2 baht of gold in new condition for just 60,000 baht. In addition, Sia

Pu, the owner of the gold, brought a scale to measure and confirmed it in front of the investigating officer. that All 49 baht of gold was returned, thus confirming that the said news report was not true at all.

However, it is reported that the investigating officer has taken Mr. Sanga from Bang Yi Khan Police Station to submit the case to the Taling Chan District Court. Since early morning at 8:00 a.m.

