Police Hospital Showcases Innovation in Dialysis Surgery and Treatment of Enlarged Prostate Using Steam.



Bangkok: Police General Hospital has introduced innovations in dialysis surgery and the treatment of enlarged prostate glands using steam, as part of a royal merit offering initiative.

According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Gen. Taweesin Wetchavitar, Chief Medical Officer (Sgt. 8) at Police General Hospital, inaugurated the project titled ‘Volunteer Activities in Honor of His Majesty the King, Dialysis Surgery and Prostate Enlargement Treatment Using Steam.’ This initiative aims to offer merit to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and commemorate Father’s Day. The project is a collaborative effort involving the Surgery Group, Anesthesiology Group, and Nursing Group of Police General Hospital.

Pol. Col. Jumpot Uruphongsa, MD (Inspector 5), Head of the Surgery Group at Police General Hospital, elaborated on the project’s objectives. The dialysis blood vessel surgery activity is intended to reduce the long waiting times for patients requiring such surgeries. Presently, patients with end-stage chron

ic kidney disease are waiting an average of 6-8 months for dialysis blood vessel surgery. The event saw participation from nine patients.

Moreover, the Urology Unit within the Surgery Division at Police General Hospital is addressing the needs of patients suffering from discomfort due to an enlarged prostate. They organized a steam treatment activity for three patients. This innovative steam treatment for enlarged prostate involves minimal recovery time and no surgical wounds, significantly enhancing patients’ post-operative quality of life. Although the procedure is costly, the Police General Hospital Foundation, under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen, has provided support, allowing the hospital to offer the treatment free of charge.

These activities are part of the hospital’s effort to honor His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on his birthday and Father’s Day on December 5, 2024.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Taweesin Wechawitan expressed gratitude towards the medical team and nurses from all invol

ved groups for their participation in these volunteer activities, which have proven highly beneficial to the public by promoting health and addressing patients’ needs effectively.

A patient who underwent hemodialysis surgery as part of this initiative shared his appreciation for the medical team and nurses at Police General Hospital. He noted that his wait time for surgery, initially eight months, was significantly reduced without any financial burden, and he expressed his heartfelt thanks for the opportunity to participate in such an impactful activity.