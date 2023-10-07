Police find five hectares of cannabis plantation in North Aceh

Banda Aceh, Aceh (ANTARA) – Police officers in Aceh Province found five hectares of cannabis plantation in Sawang Sub-district, North Aceh District, on Friday, following the arrests of two local residents, a police officer stated.”Some 40 thousand cannabis plants get cultivated on the plantation if one hectare of land is planted with eight thousand cannabis seeds,” North Aceh Police Chief Adjunct Sen. Coms. Deden Heksaputera Sanusi remarked. Speaking in Lhokseumawe on Friday, he noted that the cannabis plantation could be uncovered owing to the arrest of a drug trafficker, identified as A, who attempted to transport 18 kilograms of dried marijuana on Sept 8. This 32-year-old drug courier, who was apprehended in Sawang Village, Sawang Sub-district, told police investigators that he had obtained the marijuana package from a local resident, identified as D, Sanusi stated. He remarked that D, aged 38, was a “garden keeper” while adding that the North Aceh Police’s anti-drug squad personnel then raided D’s house in Sawang Village on Oct 6. D said he had obtained the marijuana from the cannabis plantation owned by A, Sanusi revealed. long with D, several police officers came to an area where the cannabis plantation was cultivated. They then destroyed the plantation. The two suspects are currently under police custody for further investigation, he added.

Source: Antara News Agency