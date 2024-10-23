PM’s Silence on Emergency Decree in Tak Bai Case Raises Constitutional Concerns



Bangkok: Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra declined to address whether the Thai government would issue an emergency decree to extend the statute of limitations on the Tak Bai case, a matter that has stirred debate over constitutional implications. As the statute of limitations nears its expiry, questions loom about the potential impact on the Pheu Thai government’s credibility and public trust.

According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, highlighted the constitutional issues surrounding the proposal, suggesting that an extension might violate the law by favoring specific groups. Thawee directed inquiries to Deputy Prime Minister Mankong, who expressed similar concerns about constitutional adherence. He noted the routine use of the statute of limitations as a legal strategy to escape prosecution, and he praised efforts by NGOs and other parties to bring the matter before the International Court of Justice.

Thawee emphasized the uncertainty of whether an emergency decree

could legally override the statute of limitations. Despite the looming expiration date, he remained hopeful that ongoing efforts might yield results. He acknowledged the persistent endeavors by government agencies to expedite the justice process and the issuance of arrest warrants.

Thawee also addressed concerns about potential impacts on the Prachachat Party’s support base in the southern border provinces, stressing that justice should be the priority. He remarked on the broader implications for society, pointing out that the slow pace of the justice process can equate to a denial of justice. Thawee reaffirmed the government’s commitment to pursuing justice for the victims and their families despite the procedural challenges posed by the statute of limitations.

The Minister of Justice further explained that while the issuance of arrest warrants is not directly the government’s work, it demonstrates the judicial system’s dynamism. He underscored that any decision to issue an emergency decree requires carefu

l study to ensure it does not disproportionately benefit a select few, potentially affecting thousands with outstanding arrest warrants.

Thawee assured that the government remains dedicated to addressing the Tak Bai case within legal frameworks, reflecting on past legal proceedings and investigations. He acknowledged the complexities and time constraints but maintained that all parties involved are committed to upholding justice.

In response to the suggestion of bringing the case to the International Court, Thawee commended NGOs for their involvement and emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in the pursuit of justice. Lastly, he dismissed concerns about political implications, asserting that transparency and truth would ultimately prevail.

Source: Thai News Agency