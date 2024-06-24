Search
Close this search box.

PM’s official visit to RoK to open up new page for bilateral ties: Ambassador


Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from June 30 to July 3 holds important meanings, opening up a new page for Vietnam – RoK relations which started more than 30 years ago and are currently thriving, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho. This will be the first high-level visit after the two countries agreed to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022, Ho said, adding that its outcomes will serve as a driving force for bilateral relations, creating a premise for new, deeper, and broader developments in the coming years.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
June 2024
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.