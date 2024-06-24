PM’s official visit to RoK to open up new page for bilateral ties: Ambassador



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from June 30 to July 3 holds important meanings, opening up a new page for Vietnam – RoK relations which started more than 30 years ago and are currently thriving, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho. This will be the first high-level visit after the two countries agreed to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022, Ho said, adding that its outcomes will serve as a driving force for bilateral relations, creating a premise for new, deeper, and broader developments in the coming years.

Source: Vietnam News Agency