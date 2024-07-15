Search
PM offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes on War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day


Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes, and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 27, on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day. The incense-offering ceremony took place at the National Relic Site 27/7 in Ban Co village, Hung Son town, Dai Tu district, where 300 officials, soldiers and people from all walks of life gathered on July 27, 1947 to hear President Ho Chi Minh’s letter recognising the birth of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day. The site now stands as a memorial to martyrs nationwide. In the afternoon, the PM visited the National Relic Site of Company 915, Battalion 91 Bac Thai in Thai Nguyen city. There, he offered incense to 60 volunteer youth martyrs who fell down on the night of December 24, 1972 while on duty. PM Chinh also visited a space displaying the ‘Flame of Company 915’, highlighting its role in the national liberation struggle and its enduring legacy as a heroic
epic for current and future generations.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

