PM leaves Hanoi for high-level week of UN General Assembly’s 78th session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on September 17 afternoon for the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and conduct bilateral activities in the country.

The PM is accompanied by Minister of Public Security General To Lam, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh, Vice Chairman of the Government Office Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Dang Hoang Giang, and Vietnamese Consul General in San Francisco Hoang Anh Tuan.

The General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place under the theme of “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

As an active and responsible member of the international community, and with positions in many major multilateral mechanisms, Vietnam has made effective and substantial contributions in all aspects at the multilateral forums, especially the UN.

Joining the General Debate, Vietnam continues to pursue its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and further deepening these relations.

As part of his trip to the US from September 17-23, Chinh will conduct bilateral activities to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, concretise outcomes of the recent visit to Vietnam by President Joe Biden, and implement agreements and commitments made by the high-ranking leaders of the two countries in the spirit of the joint statement on elevating the Vietnam-US relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency