PM inspects Ho Chi Minh City-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway project



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 26 inspected the direction to build the Ho Chi Minh City-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway project.

The expressway, running from Ho Chi Minh City through Binh Duong to Binh Phuoc province, has a total investment of over 17.4 trillion VND.

During his working trip to the southern province of Binh Duong, the Government leader also visited the Electric Energy Show 2024 and the Automation World Vietnam 2024 which are underway from September 25-27.

Source: Vietnam News Agency