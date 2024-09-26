PM envisions Binh Duong as centrally-run smart city



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his confidence that the southern province of Binh Duong will continue to achieve remarkable breakthroughs, solidifying its status as Vietnam’s leading modern industry hub and ascending to become a centrally-run city in the near future.

During a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on September 26, PM Chinh called on Binh Duong to pool all resources, particularly through public-private partnerships, to invest in a synchronous and modern socio-economic infrastructure.

This includes transportation, healthcare, education, industrial zones, and information and telecommunications, with the aim of transforming it into a centrally-run smart city.

Source: Vietnam News Agency