PM Chinh’s official visit to RoK to deepen strategic cooperation: RoK PM



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from June 30 to July 3 is expected to help consolidate political trust and deepen the strategic cooperation between the two nations, RoK Prime Minister Han Duck Soo has said. In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Han highlighted that the visits by high-ranking leaders of the two nations have contributed significantly to their close ties, elaborating Vietnam and the RoK have built the world’s leading exemplary cooperative relations over the past 30 years and become important trade partners of each other with two-way trade amounting to nearly 100 billion USD and expected to reach 150 billion USD by 2030.

Source: Vietnam News Agency