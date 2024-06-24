Search
Plenty of room for Hung Yen to thrive: PM


Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hung Yen on July 7 to announce the northern province’s master plan in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 and promote investment in the locality. Addressing the event, Chinh highly valued the master plan, built with a breakthrough mindset and long-term vision, promoting the locality’s advantages, and showing the province’s desire for growth and optimising the value of the ancient Pho Hien culture, making a new miracle in the new period.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

