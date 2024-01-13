“Pitha” joins the Children’s Day event at Museum Siam



Bangkok, “Pitha” visits Museum Siam. Participate in Children’s Day activities Emphasizing the development of children’s potential Not just a Children’s Day event But the government sector must allocate the budget to the point. Support learning that embraces diversity

Date: January 13, 2024 Pitha Limjaroenrat Advisor to the leader of the Kaew Klai Party, along with Paramet Wittayaraksan, Member of Parliament for Bangkok, District 1, Kaew Klai Party, and Kanat Nakthanomsap. Director of the Cultural Wing, Progressive Party, participated in Children’s Day activities at Museum Siam, Bangkok, which had various booths under the theme of Play, such as Play Gallery, Storytelling Play, Play Gourmet, Play and Growth, and Dream Chase. Pitha stopped by to visit the Play booth. Grooming or playing Learn Ploen, which is a booth that focuses on using children’s small muscles, practicing coloring, assembling wooden toys such as kites, spinning tops, bamboo copters.

While participating in the activity Pitha visited the exhi

bition organized by Museum Siam, such as Play Give, which focuses on sharing toys with all children. and tree planting activities for children Follow the growth of the trees they plant. They also joined in listening to the musical performances of the students performing at the event.

At the same time, Pitha gave her opinion to reporters. Regarding blessings on National Children’s Day: He didn’t have any wishes or blessings other than a promise that I want every day to be Children’s Day. It wasn’t just one of those days when we got together where we played a little bit. But what is happening nowadays is that there is a space like this within the event. The kind that every agency organizes on Children’s Day. To give children space to express themselves without having to compromise.

Pitha points out that the budget is to support children’s dreams, ideas, and beliefs. That is more important than giving slogans. and sincerely hope to participate in the development of the children’s foundation Everyone has equal

opportunities to access resources. Not just the education system But it also refers to economic, political, and social infrastructure.

Adviser to the Progressive Party He also expressed his vision for investing in human capital. that it must not be just a one-day Children’s Day activity But it also includes designing a budget that is used to develop the foundations of Thai children and youth. Along with giving an example of Museum Siam organizing today’s activities. If the government sees the importance There should be an investment budget for museums or knowledge management organizations. which will be both a place to inspire knowledge for children and youth Make everyone who visits the museum happy to see it. It is also a knowledge storage system that the government should invest in in the long term.

Pitha also added as a father and a politician. who want to see change and focus on the future of the nation that school learning should be adapted to the rapidly changing social context There should be an emp

hasis on activities outside of school (outdoor) rather than sitting in class (indoor) and emphasis on learning (learning) more than the education system (education). Find a variety of different experiences rather than traditional learning that emphasizes repeated memorization. Walking into a museum is more difficult than walking into a department store. Increasing welfare budgets to allow parents to spend more time with their children In order to talk and understand each other, ask questions (Talk with) instead of issuing orders (Talk at), even views in the context of adults or politicians who should give more importance to guidance (Guiding) than giving orders ( Giving Orders)

If you take off your politician’s hat Every year on Children’s Day, he brings his children and grandchildren to the event at Museum Siam. such as today’s activities Museum Siam has organized a great Play activity for children. Able to practice and actually learn about caring for the environment and playing responsibly.

In addition, P

itha views that the development of children’s potential is different from that of adults. The way of thinking and learning is different. You have to think that not all factories produce the same things. Each person has different abilities. Therefore, the public sector and politics must support learning that embraces diversity rather than reproduction.

Pitha also answered questions from reporters. Asked if there is a child who wants to grow up to be a politician. What advice do you have? Pitha said the number one thing is to understand yourself why you want to be a politician. To be a politician you don’t have to be a good speaker. But you must have a public mind or public mind that is interested in your surroundings. I would like to encourage you. I want there to be a lot of new people, people with the power to enter politics.

‘Every day is Children’s Day. There will be no blessings. But it’s probably a promise that I want every day to be Children’s Day. What happens today should happen every day. That is,

there should be welfare. There should be a space like this for children. Let every day really be a child’s day,” Pitha concludes.

Source: Thai News Agency