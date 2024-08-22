“Phumtham” orders mobilization of assistance for flooded areas in northern provinces



Deputy Prime Minister “Phumtham” is concerned about people affected by high flooding in the northern provinces. He has ordered assistance to be mobilized and the situation to be resolved quickly.

Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister, acting Prime Minister, followed up on the rainfall report and expressed his concern for the people affected by the flood situation in several provinces in the North, such as Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao, which were affected by the flood situation after heavy rain fell continuously for several days, causing flash floods to overflow into several districts and sub-districts in Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao provinces. Houses, roads, and agricultural areas were damaged.

There has been an order requesting the Ministry of Interior and provincial governors to urgently provide assistance to the affected people and for the Office of National Water Resources to manage and speed up the drainage of water, including for the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister to

take care of the relief bags to be sent to the affected people quickly and comprehensively.

In addition, all relevant agencies are requested to be ready to handle the situation that is still out of control. People in the area are requested to follow the advice of the provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, as well as follow news from the government, be aware of the dangers of electricity, especially in areas with flooding along power lines, power poles, or objects that conduct electricity. Avoid driving in areas where water flows through for safety, and avoid traveling in risky areas.

This is from the forecast and warning report of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on August 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m., warning the public to prepare for flash floods, forest runoff, and short-term flooding. In the northern region, including Chiang Rai (Mueang, Chiang Khong, Phan, Mae Suai, Wiang Kaen, Khun Tan, Phaya Mengrai, Thoeng) and Nan (Mueang, Song Kwae, Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Wiang Sa,

Tha Wang Pha, Pua, Mae Charim, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Bo Kluea, Ban Luang) and people are asked to prepare for overflowing riverbanks and flooding in the northern region, including Chiang Rai (Mueang, Mae Sai, Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Wiang Kaen, Wiang Chai, Phaya Mengrai, Thoeng, Wiang Pa Pao, Mae Lao, Pa Daet), Phayao (Phu Sang, Chun, Pong, Chiang Muan, Dok Kham Tai) and Nan (Mueang, Wiang Sa, Tha Wang Pha, Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, and Na Noi).-

Source: Thai News Agency