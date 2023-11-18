Philippines earthquake claims at least six lives



The Philippines’ authorities said at least six people were killed after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on November 17.

Rescuers are searching two after there was a landslide.

The offshore quake struck off Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines, at a depth of 60 km, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Power supply has been restored and most roads are passable, and reports were mostly of minor damage to homes and buildings, according to disaster officials.

The Philippines lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency