Phichit wade through water to harvest rice, even though more than half of the yield has been lost.

Flooding in Thung Wang Chik, Pho Prathap Chang District, Phichit Province. Villagers had to wade through water to harvest rice, losing more than half of their crop. In Loei Province, the Mekong River rose 2 meters in one night, flooding shops at Hat Nang Khoi.

Flood situation in Phichit Province, at Thung Wang Chik, Pho Prathap Chang District, ‘Phu Yai Lek’ Mr. Surachai Asaman, village headman, Village No. 9, who is a rice farmer, said that he had to quickly hire villagers to harvest rice with an ancient sickle because it was a pity that the rice that he invested in planting had fully ripened but was flooded and the rice harvester could not harvest it. Then, it was sent to a pickup truck to be dried on the drying yard to reduce moisture and to prepare for rice threshing this time. From farming 3 rai of rice, he only got half a ton of rice, while normally he would get about 2.5 tons. This means that more than half of the rice was lost because it was damaged by the flood for more than 1 week. Therefore, he ha

d to wade through the water to harvest the rice. Even though he got only a little, it was still better than losing everything.

Keep an eye on the Salween River after it rises and floods the pavilion by the water.

Mr. Phongpipat Meebenchamat, Mayor of Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Administrative Organization, revealed that this morning, the water level in the Salween River at Ban Mae Sam Laep, Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict, Mae Sariang District, Mae Hong Son Province has increased since last weekend, flooding the stairs down to the pier and the water level so high that it overflowed the pavilion by the Salween River. The water level continues to rise. He also warned residents who temporarily opened shops by the river to be careful, so the villagers moved their belongings to higher ground earlier. However, due to the soil holding water for a long time, there is a risk of landslides. Everyone should be vigilant and monitor the situation 24 hours a day.

The Mekong River rose 2 meters in one night, flooding shops at Hat

Nang Khoi.

The Mekong River level is rising steadily. Yesterday morning (August 4) it was measured at 12.35 meters. Compared to the morning of August 3, it means that in one night the water level rose by more than 2 meters. As a result, villagers who plant crops along the Mekong River were flooded and unable to harvest. Meanwhile, at Hat Nang Khoi, a popular tourist attraction along the Mekong River in Chiang Khan District, Ban Hat Hae, Pak Tom Subdistrict, Chiang Khan District, the water level rose rapidly. More than 40 villagers’ shops were swept away by the current, causing heavy damage.

Flash floods inundate Loei-Phu Ruea road, causing long traffic jams

Last evening (4 August) heavy rain fell in Phu Ruea District, at Ban Nong Bong, Nong Bua Subdistrict. The rain was so heavy that flash floods couldn’t drain fast enough and overflowed across 200 meters of the road. Cars were stuck for over 2 kilometers for hours. The water level was about 50-60 centimeters high. Villagers said that it rained heavily for

hours and the sky was overcast all day. After that, the flash floods overflowed from Khao Khiao, into Huai Mu Nao, and then into the San River.

