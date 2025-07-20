Pheu Thai Party Urges UN Action on New Chong Bok Mine Issue



Bangkok: The Pheu Thai Party spokesman has reiterated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a report to the United Nations regarding the new issue of the Chong Bok mines, emphasizing a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Mr. Danupon Punnakan, the party spokesman, expressed concern for the Thai soldiers injured by landmines at Hill 481, Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani Province, and extended support to all military personnel operating in the region.





According to Thai News Agency, Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army, disclosed that the mines discovered were newly placed, situated approximately 100-150 meters from the Cambodian forces. The Suranaree forces have been tasked with collecting these mines, with an emphasis on heightened safety measures during the operation.





The Thai government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the military, is contemplating filing a complaint with the United Nations for a breach of the Ottawa Convention, marking the next phase of their response. It has been confirmed that the opposing party orchestrated the placement of these mines. Nonetheless, the Pheu Thai Party remains committed to peacefully resolving the dispute to ensure enduring peace.

