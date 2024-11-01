Perpetrator Charged with Assault for Slapping Lawyer Thammarat.



Bangkok: Police have charged the perpetrator who slapped ‘Lawyer Thammarat’ with ‘assault.’ The lawyer is preparing to apply for bail, while another perpetrator has denied the charges and intends to contest the case in court.

According to Thai News Agency, Crime Suppression Division police officers have apprehended Mr. Charuwet, also known as ‘Toey,’ who assaulted Lawyer Thammarat by slapping him in the face. Mr. Toey was taken to the investigator for questioning and legal proceedings. During the initial interrogation, he stated, ‘I and two friends, Mr. P and Mr. Boss, are rescue volunteers in the Khlong Toei area. Today, we traveled to the Crime Suppression Division to attend Lawyer Thammarat’s press conference. However, I already disliked him due to his habit of criticizing everyone and his recent posts about Islam. I am Thai-Buddhist but grew up in a mosque, leading to my dissatisfaction. Despite this, I did not intend to physically assault him today. While listening to the press conference, I felt Lawye

r Thammarat was speaking incoherently, which angered me and led me to cause trouble. No one ordered me to do so.’

Additionally, Mr. Toey mentioned that Mr. P, who attempted to grab Lawyer Thammarat by the neck and tried to punch him, is expected to appear before the police officers, although the timing remains unspecified. Following the interrogation, investigators placed Mr. Toey in custody in the detention room.