People pay homage to the reclining Buddha. Enhance your auspicious life on New Year’s Day 67

Bangkok: People continue to flock to pay respects and ask for sacred blessings on New Year’s Day 2024 at Wat Pa Pradu, Phra Aram Luang, Rayong Province. For the prosperity of life and family

Throughout the day, people continued to pay homage and ask for blessings on New Year’s Day 2024. For good fortune Especially at Wat Pa Pradu, a royal monastery in Rayong Province, which has an old reclining Buddha image reclining on its left side that is more than 100 years old. Make merit by giving alms to monks on their birthdays. Including passing through an old church over 100 years old that was built along with Wat Pradu. This royal monastery It is said that whoever came to pass through the old church Life will change in a better direction. and if operating any business will be prosperous and successful Prosper with good fortune and auspicious life There are also activities such as floating phaapaa in the sky. To use the materials to construct a 2-story building for Dhamma practitioners. Make merit and offer offerin

gs to monks Sprinkle holy water For the prosperity of life and family

Source: Thai News Agency