Pattani Province Faces Severe Flooding, Over 100,000 Affected.



Pattani: Pattani Province is still underwater, with more than a hundred thousand people suffering due to the ongoing floods. The disaster has led to the submersion of thousands of cars and motorcycles, causing significant disruption to daily life in the area.

According to Thai News Agency, the flood situation has also resulted in the temporary closure of four hospitals in the province. The closure has necessitated the urgent evacuation of patients to safer locations, posing challenges to healthcare services.

Efforts are underway to address the situation, but the scale of the flooding continues to impact the residents and infrastructure of Pattani Province. Emergency services and local authorities are working to provide relief and support to those affected by the devastating floods.