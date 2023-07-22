Party delegation visits Venezuela to enhance bilateral ties

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Lam is paying a working visit to Venezuela from July 19 to 23.

During the trip, the delegation made a courtesy call on First Vice President of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello Rondon, held talks with PSUV Vice President of Mobilisation and Events Nahum Fernandez, and had a working session with Minister of Communities and Social Movements Jorge Arreaza.

At the events, Lam stressed that the CPV delegation’s visit aims to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the CPV and the PSUV, thereby helping further intensify the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership in all aspects between the two countries.

He appreciated the solidarity and support that the people and progressive forces of Venezuela have given to Vietnam during the struggles for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as the process of national development at present.

The official expressed his hope that the two sides will increase all-level mutual visits, maintain mechanisms and agreements like the political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the Inter-Government Committee to bolster multifaceted ties, keep expanding relations in such fields as culture, education and sports, and coordinate closely and support each other at international forums.

Welcoming the CPV delegation, the PSUV leaders said the visit and other delegation exchanges will help further strengthen the ties between the two ruling parties and the Venezuela-Vietnam comprehensive partnership.

PSUV First Vice President Diosdado Cabello stressed that Vietnam has been and will remain an example for Venezuela and the PSUV to follow, affirming the importance his country has attached to the traditional relationship and comprehensive partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

He voiced his hope that as the two ruling parties, the PSUV and the CPV will continue increasing the exchange of mutual visits at all levels, especially high-level ones.

Aside from boosting the exchange of experience in the Party building, state management and mass mobilisation, the two sides should expand connections in economy, trade and investment, especially in the fields they have strengths in and potential for such as oil and gas, agriculture, and trade, Cabello suggested.

During the visit, the CPV delegation laid wreaths at the monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Caracas at a ceremony that was also joined by leaders and members of the PSUV and other parties in the ruling alliance. They also visited some PSUV agencies in the capital city and met with the Vietnamese Embassy’s staff and people in Venezuela./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency