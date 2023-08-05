Parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam makes headlines in Indonesia

The talks between Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the People’s Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia (DPR) Puan Maharani in Jakarta on August 4 have drawn great attention from the Indonesian media.

The official website of the DPR posted an article quoting Puan as saying that Indonesia and Vietnam share a brotherhood in the ASEAN, highlighting that the close ties between the two countries have been shown in the friendship between President Sukarno and President Ho Chi Minh.

Meanwhile, the Voice of Indonesia (RRI) also quoted Puan as underlining that the relationship between Indonesia and Vietnam is not only a strategic partnership in many fields but also a long-lasting brotherhood initiated by President Sukarno and President Ho Chi Minh.

News website Okezone.com ran a story on the DPR leader’s meeting with Vietnamese NA Chairman Hue and their signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. The partnership helps strengthen the friendship between the two countries, it commented.

It said that Puan expressed her belief that the cooperation will help foster the friendship between the DPR and the Vietnamese NA, while influencing the strategic partnership between the two countries in many fields, including trade, investment, collaboration in green and renewable energy, and bilateral connectivity.

E-newspaper Detik.com commented that the MoU between the Indonesian house of representatives and the Vietnamese NA aims to enhance the friendship between the two countries, especially in the field of information exchange, consultations, training, capacity building and delegation exchanges between the two legislative bodies.

It cited Puan’s saying at the joint press conference following the talks that the two sides agreed on the significance of bilateral cooperation as well as their support to ASEAN in maintaining peace and stability in the region through parliamentary diplomacy.

Indonesia’s Antara news agency underlined that parliamentary cooperation will help Indonesia and Vietnam cope with trans-national crimes such as drug trafficking and illegal fishing.

In a story on the MoU between the two legislatures, Indopos newspaper affirmed that the Indonesia-Vietnam relations, founded in 1995, has always brought about prosperity and happiness for people in both nations. In 2022, the two sides agreed to lift up their strategic partnership in many fields.

Nusantara TV (NTV) channel said that the DPR leader supports the target of the Indonesian Government to raise two-way trade with Vietnam to 15 billion USD in 2028 and hopes that the two sides can work together in renewable energy to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Puan also supports efforts to strengthen connectivity in tourism between the two countries.

At the same time, Kumpuran newspaper quoted Puan as saying that the DPR and the Vietnamese NA can assure that both countries have enough financial resources for the acceleration of the energy transition process./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency