“Pang” sleeps in jail without stress CCTV surveillance 24 hrs.



Bangkok, “Pang Nanode” lies in Bang Khwang Prison, quarantined for 5 days, CCTV monitored 24 hours, mental health assessed. Initially normal, not stressed, not worried.

Dr. Sompop Sangkutkaew, Chief Inspector General of the Department of Corrections As a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections Revealing the detention of Mr. Chaowalit Thongduang or Pang Nanode at Bang Khwang Central Prison yesterday (June 5), he said that a psychologist was sent to evaluate his mental health and found that he was normal and did not have a problem with depression. and while evaluating Not stressed, not worried. Vital signs x-ray normal blood pressure They have been separated and quarantined. which is isolation for 5 days to screen for COVID. CCTV cameras are used to keep an eye on 24-hour surveillance and staff to take care of you Check for news

It is reported that on the first night at Bang Khwang Central Prison, Pang Nanode ate chicken curry and boiled eggs for dinner before going to bed. She adjusted well to the pri

son. No signs of anxiety .

Source: Thai News Agency