

Bangkok: The spokesman for the Palang Pracharath Party extended his gratitude to the public for their swift donations of barbed wire to the Second Army Area. Highlighting the urgency of military needs, he emphasized that every second is crucial for saving lives.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya Tawichai, the spokesman for the Palang Pracharath Party, acknowledged the public’s contributions of barbed wire to Army Region 2, noting that all donations were accumulated within a single day. The Second Army Area underscored the significance of concertina wire in safeguarding personnel in border areas, ensuring public safety, and protecting national sovereignty. Due to the increasing scarcity of barbed wire locally, especially after Sergeant Major Theerapol Piakhanthi became the fifth recent landmine victim, the need for prompt procurement has become critical. Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya pointed out that traditional government budget requests could face delays ranging from days to weeks, whereas standard procurement processes might extend over a month. He stressed the necessity for the government to prioritize and expedite funding allocation to Army Region 2 to prevent any operational hindrances.





Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya revealed that the government initiated urgent actions post-July 24th, following the first clashes that resulted in civilian and soldier casualties. Despite more than 20 days having passed, he noted that governmental responses seemed limited to interviews under public and opposition pressure, with no tangible legal actions against Mr. Hun Sen under Thai law. He argued that the Palang Pracharath Party has furnished all requisite legal advice to safeguard the rights and morale of Thai citizens.





Furthermore, Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya detailed that Mr. Hun Sen’s previous directives involving military force against Thai civilians could be considered offenses under various sections of the Criminal Code. With the Attorney General leading the investigation, he stated that arrest warrants could be issued promptly, bypassing the need for a summons, in line with the Criminal Procedure Code.





“This situation represents public suffering,” Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya remarked, emphasizing that the compensation provided is insufficient compared to the losses experienced. He criticized the government’s handling of issues, citing the prolonged detention of four fishermen by Burmese authorities as an example of delayed action. He concluded by emphasizing the need for experienced professionals to address the nation’s challenges effectively.

