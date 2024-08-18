“Paetongtarn” opens up and promises to do her best and not discriminate.



‘Paethongtarn’, Prime Minister, gave a statement promising to do her best, to the best of her ability, without discrimination. She asked for confidence in serving the people to the best of her ability.

Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, gave a statement after the royal command to appoint her as Prime Minister, saying that she thanked the elected members of the House of Representatives, thanking them for trusting her to be the 31st Prime Minister. Today, I promise to do my best in this role. I also thank Mr. Settha Thavisin, the former Prime Minister, for dedicating his body and soul to the country over the past year. Although I did not plan to become Prime Minister this time, I would like everyone to be confident that I am ready and willing to serve the people to the best of my ability in the position of Prime Minister because it is a position with great responsibility, leading the country through obstacles and various problems. Of course, our country, Thailand, still has problems with the economy

that need to be solved.

I intend to be committed to this position to improve the livelihoods of my fellow citizens. I intend to continuously push forward economic policies, whether it be a major economic stimulus, a drug problem, or a universal healthcare system (30 baht for treatment everywhere). And of course, I will continue to push forward the Thailand Soft Power policy since I started it. I intend to work with all sectors to push forward these policies to completion.

The Prime Minister continued that everyone should follow the concrete policy statement in September. Finally, I would like to thank the most important force, the greatest force, which is the power of the people, both those who elected me and those who did not. I promise to perform this duty to the best of my ability, without discrimination, regardless of gender, age, and love.

As the 31st Prime Minister, as a mother, as a daughter, as a friend, I am determined to make every inch of Thailand an area of ??opportunity, an area where all Thai

people dare to dream, dare to have creative ideas, and dare to determine their own future.

Source: Thai News Agency