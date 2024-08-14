

“Paethongtarn” returns to Thailand this evening after flying to China for a study tour, a mini-National Defence College course. Keep an eye on the Pheu Thai Party’s nomination of a prime ministerial candidate.

Reporters reported on the movement of Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, who has returned after studying at the National Defense College or NDC (Mini NDC) in China between 12-15 August 2024.

The latest news is that Ms. Paethongtarn has already scheduled to return from China due to her engagements in Thailand, which means she will only be able to participate in the activities from August 12-14. She will return to Thailand from 2:00 p.m. local time, and is expected to arrive in Thailand around 6:00-7:00 p.m. This means that we must keep an eye on the movements of Ms. Paethongtarn and the Pheu Thai Party after this in preparing to nominate the Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate. If Mr. Settha Thavisin is excluded, the names of Ms. Paethongtarn and Mr. Chaikasem Nitisi

ri will remain. -312.

Source: Thai News Agency