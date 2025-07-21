Paethongtarn Challenges Hun Sen’s Claim Over Thaksin’s Policy Concept



Bangkok: Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, addressed recent claims made by Samdech Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, regarding the origin of the political concept “Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai does.” She questioned Hun Sen’s assertion, drawing a comparison to an incident where an audio clip was released, only for its release to be denied later. This statement was made during a press conference focused on promoting the tourism market in 2026, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn was also asked about former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s expected attendance at a party dinner. She responded that she was unaware of any such plans. Furthermore, when questioned about her role as the leader of the Pheu Thai Party and any special message she might have for participants at an upcoming event, she simply invited people to “wait and listen.”





Ms. Paethongtarn’s remarks came after Hun Sen’s claim that he contributed to the development of the policy “Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai does.” When reporters pressed her on Hun Sen’s involvement, she turned to Mr. Surawong for input. Mr. Surawong urged the Thai media to refrain from acting as a “mouthpiece for Cambodia.” The discussion highlighted ongoing tensions and differing narratives between Thai and Cambodian political figures.

