‘Pae Thong Than’ supports the new generation to increase their potential.



‘Pae Thong Than’ supports the new generation to increase their own potential. Revealing preparations for Songkran in April with a budget of 270 million baht

Ms. Pae Thongthan Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader As Vice Chairman of the National Softpower Strategy Committee Speaking after the opening ceremony ‘Bangkok Design Festival 2024’ or Bangkok Design Week 2024 (BKKDW2024) said that today we have come to see many impressive works. In fact, Thai people are very talented. If it’s about soft power, we push forward and reskill people. Believe that there is potential within Because many people we haven’t met yet. If found, there will be much more opportunity for development.

When asked about soft power seems to be the government’s flagship policy. How is the Songkran Festival organized? Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee, National Soft Power Strategy Committee member, said that the format for the Songkran event today should have already been finalized. It is in the process of submitting a budget request. This has alre

ady been submitted to the Soft Power Strategy Committee. and is in the process of talking with the Budget Office Confirm that you will definitely see it. There will be publicity from next month onwards. As for using the budget Asked at the meeting for 270 million baht, covering everything. Both in organizing events in Bangkok and other provinces as well combined with public relations

It is expected that there will be more than 35,000 million baht in the Songkran festival that was previously set. We have seen that foreign tourists are more alert to traveling to Thailand. With clear numbers in the past 20 days, it has grown a lot. It is expected that in April there will be further growth.

While Miss Prae Thongthan He added that There has been a start to publicize the Songkran Festival on various soft power platforms. What are the plans and roadmaps? Including having to wait and see the budget.

