Owler Launches Owler AI to Maximize Sales Outreach Potential

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Owler, a Meltwater offering and the world’s most comprehensive community-powered business data and intelligence platform, today has launched a groundbreaking addition to its sales intelligence solution – Owler AI.

Owler AI is a revolutionary new sales writing tool that helps sales professionals draft emails, LinkedIn messages, and perfect voicemails.

This feature is designed to help sales professionals quickly and easily create impactful outreach messages that are tailored to their prospects. Each message can be modified to adjust for tonality, word count, type of outreach, and even provides suggested sales frameworks such as AIDA (Awareness, Interest, Desire, Action), PAS (Problem, Agitation, Solution), and more.

Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Owler AI uses current data, news and insights from Owler to help you craft engaging messages without having to activate ChatGPT independently.

Owler AI is the perfect tool for sales professionals of all levels. From sales leaders to entry level sales pros, Owler AI will help craft messages that are relevant, engaging, and worthy of a response.

“This is an incredibly useful feature for our customers,” said Owler Head of Marketing, Derrick Jenkins. “Owler AI serves a virtual sales writing assistant that will help sales reps when they struggle with what to say or where to start when creating outbound messages for new prospects”.

This new feature is exclusive to Owler Max subscribers.

About Owler

Owler – A Meltwater offering, is the world’s largest community-driven business information and insights platform. Owler provides exclusive firmographic and competitive data on over 15 million private and public businesses, curated from a community of 5 million business professionals. Owler helps professionals outsmart their competition with actionable insights and real-time alerts about the companies that matter to them. To learn more, visit corp.owler.com, call the US number at 1-650-242-9253, or email support at support@owler.com.

