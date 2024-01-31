OVs in Thailand, Cambodia, Mozambique celebrate Tet festival



Bangkok: The Vietnamese community in Thailand has grown strongly and played an important role in maintaining and cultivating the friendship relations between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh.

The diplomat affirmed this at a progamme to welcome the Lunar New Year 2024 on January 30 in Bangkok, which gathered over 300 representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

The ambassador appreciated the active participation and coordination of the community in all activities of the embassy last year, expressing his hope that OVs in Thailand will continue to join hands to overcome all difficulties and challenges, contributing to promoting the friendly relations between the two countries, and the homeland’s development.

Ninh Viet Thong, Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Bangkok and surrounding areas, said he was especially happy that the Vietnamese National Assembly recently passed the Land Law (amended) with many new regulations, including the ex

pansion of land-use rights for Vietnamese citizens, including those residing abroad.

This is a good opportunity for OVs to invest and live in the homeland, he said.

The same day, a get-together for Cambodian people of Vietnamese origin in northwest and southwest regions to celebrate Tet was organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang và Preah Sihanouk provinces.

In his speech at the event, Consul General Nguyen Thanh Van emphasised that the Party and State always consider the Vietnamese community abroad as an inseparable part of the nation.

According to the Consul General, Khmer-Vietnamese Association’s chapters in seven northwestern provinces of Cambodia have organised many activities to promote solidarity among the Vietnamese community. Vietnamese businesses investing and doing business in the region have always accompanied the Consulate General in community support activities.

The diplomat expressed his hope that Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia will strictly abide by the host coun

try’s law, integrate more deeply into the host society, and actively promote and preserve the tradition of solidarity and cultural identity of the homeland, thus making practical contributions to the Vietnam – Cambodia cooperative relations.

Viettel Cambodia (Metfone), a subsidiary of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Phom Penh and the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia to launch a Tet celebration programme for the community of Cambodians of Vietnamese origin there, during which 1,075 Tet gifts worth 22,655 USD were offered to the needy from the community across Cambodia.

In a similar event organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique, Ambassador Pham Hoang Kim affirmed the agency always considers community work as one of its most important priorities.

Nguyen Quoc Huy, Deputy General Director of Movitel – a joint venture between Vietnam’s Viettel Group and Mozambique’s SPI company, said the firm has been supporting many Mozambican minis

tries and sectors in implementing digital transformation. He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in the country will enhance solidarity and promote the tradition of mutual support to overcome difficulties in work and in life in the country.

Meanwhile, Doctor Ngo Kim Trong, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Mozambique, expressed his belief that with the spirit of solidarity and willingness to share and help each other, OVs in Mozambique will continue to act as a bridge promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency