Ordination Ceremony Honors King’s Birthday with Monks and Nuns Project



Bangkok: The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office presided over the ordination of monks and nuns project to honor His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s birthday on July 28, 2025. Mrs. Yupha Thaweewattanakitbaworn, Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister, led the laity in the hair-cutting ceremony as part of the ordination project of the Brahma Bodhi. This event was organized in honor of His Majesty the King and coincided with His Majesty’s birthday anniversary, which is equal to King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great, the first monarch of the Chakri Dynasty, B.E. 2025. The Director-General of the Department of Religious Affairs and the group joined the ceremony.





According to Thai News Agency, the project is organized by the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister, in collaboration with Buddhist missionaries from India and Nepal. The event is scheduled to take place from July 17-30, 2025, at Suvarnabhumi Buddhajayanti Temple in Samut Prakan Province. Following this, participants will travel to Wat Thai Buddhagaya in the Republic of India and visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the land of Buddha. The initiative aims to instill morality and ethics, encouraging civil servants, government officials, and the general public to study and practice Dhamma according to the teachings of Buddhism, thereby applying these teachings in their lives and work for personal and societal benefit.

