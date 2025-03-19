Opposition and Government Agree on No-Confidence Debate Time Frame



Bangkok: A consensus has been reached on the time frame for the upcoming no-confidence debate. The opposition will be allocated 28 hours, while the government will have 7 hours. The debate is scheduled to start on March 24-25, with a vote planned for March 26, provided there are no protests.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Pakornwut Udompipatsakul, the opposition whip, announced the decision alongside Ms. Manop Charoensri, the deputy minister of transport, and a cabinet representative. The debate, governed by Section 151, is seen as a crucial mechanism for governmental scrutiny. The allocation of time includes 28 hours for the opposition, 7 hours for the cabinet and coalition parties, and 2 hours for the chairman. The debate is set to conclude on March 25 by 11:30 p.m. with a vote on March 26, unless protests arise.





The debate conditions have been agreed upon to prevent past disruptions caused by protests, which previously forced the opposition to debate outside parliament. If the opposition’s time extends past 11:30 p.m. on March 25, the debate will continue, potentially pushing the vote to March 27. This condition has been endorsed by both coalition parties and the cabinet, with the aim of minimizing indiscriminate protests and ensuring a smooth debate process.





Mr. Pakornwut clarified that the motion already specifies guidelines for discussing matters without referencing outsiders, although it remains an unavoidable aspect of the debate. He emphasized that he cannot control the content debated by others due to their full privilege.





Addressing potential disruptions, Mr. Pakornwut mentioned that the cabinet has requested a quota for protest time, which has been agreed upon. The goal is to manage the debate efficiently without exceeding the allotted time. Monporn, believed to be another government official, reiterated the importance of adhering to the schedule and urged the opposition to avoid unnecessary references to outsiders.





Mr. Rangsiman Rome, an MP from the Prachachon Party, highlighted that the key to the debate’s success lies in effective time management. He noted that a smooth debate atmosphere could reduce the time needed. The importance of adhering to the 2-day time frame was stressed, with provisions for an additional day if necessary.

